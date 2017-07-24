Heaven on Earth with Stale Sandbech and friends

The Gimbal God is at it again, this time with Stale Sandbech, Alek Oestreng, and Len Jorgensen. In their latest release the crew heads up to what they consider, “Heaven on Earth”, Norway’s great Fonna glacier.

Tag along for a series of fun laps, jumps, and jibs, and be sure to keep an eye out for more gimbal madness from the Norwegian crew in the near future.

