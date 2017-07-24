Loading the player...

Heaven on Earth with Stale Sandbech and friends

Owen Ringwall |

The Gimbal God is at it again, this time with Stale Sandbech, Alek Oestreng, and Len Jorgensen. In their latest release the crew heads up to what they consider, “Heaven on Earth”, Norway’s great Fonna glacier.

Tag along for a series of fun laps, jumps, and jibs, and be sure to keep an eye out for more gimbal madness from the Norwegian crew in the near future.

Follow Stale, Alek, Len and Gimbal God on Instagram

Watch also: Summertime cruising with Stale Sandbech and Alek Ostreng

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...