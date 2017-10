Last Resort: Episode 7

If you totally unplugged for a month and have no idea what’s going on in snowboarding, you’re in luck. Stan Leveille’s Last Resort has you covered. In August’s edition, Stan asks Chris Grenier for his full list of skip-able parts, has an important PSA, offers his opinion on “women’s snowboarding”, and offers a handful of other hilarious industry updates and commentary you just need to watch right now.

