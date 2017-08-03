Last Resort: Episode 6

This summer has been one of considerable glacial news. And while it began with the closure of Camp of Champions, it has ultimately come full circle with the relocation and re-branding of High Cascade Snowboard Camp. That said, while the camps themselves have been going through a transitional period, the level of riding on both of North America’s prominent glaciers has remained exceedingly high. This month on Last Resort Stan recaps the 2017 Bode Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational, The 2017 Drink Water Rat Race, airbags, Todd Richards and more.

