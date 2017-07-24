Myles Soderstrom photography Drink Water Rat Race 2017 snowboarding mt hood high cascade snowboard camp

Disposables 007: Moments in time from the 6th Annual Drink Water Rat Race at Mt. Hood

By Myles Soderstrom |

Austin Smith unzipped his Himalayan Suit (affectionately known as Bernie) long enough to design a raffle for the Rat Race this year. Prizes were announced via Instagram and some coveted race spots went out to winners. This digital buzz set the stage for the 6th iteration of Palmer’s most dangerous race. Like with anything Austin and Bryan [Fox] do, the media was in hot pursuit. With a no drone ordinance in place, everyone was scrambling to get the best angle of the course. Like anyone armed with a Kodak Fun Saver disposable camera, I situated myself next to a RED cinema camera at the end of the whoops. The day went on, people got sunburned, and water was drank. The party moved to Clear Lake where Bryan’s dad barbecued in an entirely camo outfit for over 100 people. I ran out of exposures for the awards ceremony, but over $30,000 was raised for Water.org and Terje rode away with top honors. Enjoy these mediocre photos from one of the best days of summer.

We can’t get enough of the feeling of disposable cameras. It is a combination of having limited exposures, being fast, light, easy to use, and perhaps most importantly the completely unique aesthetic retained in each image. Disposables, is a photo series featuring photos from our travels. Moments in time from when we hop on a plane until we warily unpack our bags. They aren’t all in focus or properly exposed, and they aren’t all great images; but each and every photo speaks to experience, and the many fragmented moments that together constitute travel and adventure.

