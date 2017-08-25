Not the Beach: K2 Snowboards at Mt. Hood

Owen Ringwall |

It’s that time of year. As riders from around the world slowly make their way down from Government Camp, boots are dried out or retired, files are uploaded, and edits are created. The latest in the series of summer snowboarding Mt. Hood edits comes from our friends over at K2 Snowboarding. Featuring riding from Jake Kuzyk, Jody Wachniak, Parker Szumowski, Matt Belzile, Hannah Eddy, Danika Duffy, Tyler Vallieres, Tim Eddy, and Alex Rodway.

Watch also: 45th Parallel: Mt. Hood with Ben Ferguson and friends

More from K2:

We kept it loose. We went to Mount Hood to hang with campers at High Cascade, talk shop, and test some new product. Filming wasn’t priority, but we passed the camera around and decided that we should show the world what we were up to. With the exception of the incredible meals, heavy-flowing beers, and endless laughs around the dinner table, this is what our trip to Oregon looked like this summer. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

