The Odd Folks present: Foreign Affair – Official trailer

After winter wrapped up in the southern hemisphere last year, the Odd Folks from Australia decided to pack up their gear and head north to chase winter year-round. Follow the crew as they travel through the streets and back country of Japan, Finland, Whistler, and Quebec. Featuring riding from Joel Cantle, Jye Kearney, Troy Sturrock, Ryan Tiene, Harry Green, Tim Laidlaw, Rocco Rachiele, and Josh Anderson, with special guests, JJ Rayward, Torstein Horgmo, Craig McMorris, Ryusei Takahasi, Charlie Steinbacher, Zak Hale, and Werni Stock.

