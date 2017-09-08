One Line: Marcus Kleveland cleans up at Perisher

To say that Marcus Kleveland, Stale Standbech, and Spencer “Gimbal God” Whiting have been productive in the land down under this summer would be a vast understatement. Not only did Australia received record snow levels over the month of August, but the parks have also been consistently pristine with bluebird skies – a simple recipe for guaranteed good times. Follow along with Marcus as he re-writes the books on style with this one line through Perisher’s rail line.

