Stale Sandbech and friends charge through Oz

Owen Ringwall |

With winter slowly winding down and temperatures starting to rise in the southern hemisphere, it’s safe to say that it’s officially peak park riding season in the land of Oz. Strap in with Spenny, a.k.a., “The Gimbal God,” for a fast pace tour of Australia’s Perisher and Thredbo resorts. Stale has been on a roll with the summer boarding edits this year, and the latest release from down under is no exception.

Featuring riding from Stale Sandbech, Torgeir Bergrem, Sebbe De Buck, Ulrik Badertscher, Andy James, and Marcus Kleveland.

Created by Spenny.

Watch also: Snow, skate, and surf with Stale Sandbech in Australia

