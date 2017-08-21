Loading the player...

Snow, skate, and surf with Stale Sandbech in Australia

Owen Ringwall |

Follow Stale Sandbech, Markus Kleveland, and friends, “down undah,” for a surf, skate, and snow adventure around Australia. While the crew does not complete the big three board sports in the single day necessary to qualify for the title of “The Holy Trifecta,” we applaud their chase of the glide all the same. Expect to see more from this crew soon as they wrap up their trip to Australia to catch the last breath of southern hemisphere winter.

