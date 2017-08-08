Loading the player...

Shred Bots: The WKNDRS and Mayhem crews take over The Banana Open

Owen Ringwall |

The olympics are right around the corner, and riders worldwide are scrambling to maximize time on hill as training increases and various contests series ramp up. For the latest Shred Bots release The WKNDRS crew and Mayhem boys combine forces on a trip to a China to compete in the Banana Open, the world’s first indoor slopestyle contest in the largest indoor ski/snowboard facility. Strap in for a culture filled adventure with Brandon Davis, Nik Baden, Mikey Ciccarelli and Darcy Sharpe.

Watch also: Shred Bots: The WKNDRS take over Momentum Ski Camp

