RIDE Snowboards Presents: The Kink

The RIDE Kink is as reliable as it gets when it comes to a solid park and freestyle oriented snowboard. Not only has the Kink gone through multiple iterations and design improvements over the years, but it has also always been a solid contender on the line when it comes to graphics that are sure to turn heads. This season RIDE Snowboards staff videographer, Jake Durham, designed the 2017/18 Kink and featured his own photography for the graphics. Dive into this short release video from RIDE, and then head to your local shop to grab yours.

Featuring riding from Derrek Lever, Dillon Ojo, Alex Sherman, Ryoki Ogawa, and Reid Smith.

The RIDE Kink has been a staple in the RIDE board line for years. Guys like Darrel Mathes and Mikey Leblanc were among the first two put the board to the test in the streets. The torch has been safely passed onto a new generation of riders who have taken the influence from the older generations and continue to find new spots, new tricks and new ways of riding in the city. Jake Durham was not only there to capture it all on his camera, but he transformed his images to the 1718 RIDE Kink graphics as well.