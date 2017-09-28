Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

When California got totally dumped on last winter, receiving over 500 inches of snow, it couldn’t have prepared the Rome team better for an unreal summer season. In Mid-July, they were able to go all in. They rallied the troops, including Ozzy Henning, Len Jorgensen, Seb Picard and Aspen Rain Weaver, grabbed their skate and snowboards, slapped on some sunscreen, and took a week-long road trip in a 12-seat van. Watch on as they thank the snow gods and boost around Squaw Valley, Donner Pass and Mammoth Mountain. By the looks of it, they found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season in “Sierra Scraps – July DIY”.

Videographer/Editor: Ryan Sheetz

Watch also: One Storm with Rome Snowboards