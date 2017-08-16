Loading the player...

Salomon Snowboards: Summer vibes 2017

Owen Ringwall |

Every summer the Salomon Snowboards Team cruises out to Government Camp, Oregon for a week of snowboarding at High Cascade, BBQing, skating, and all around team-building and enjoying in the Oregon forest. This summer the crew was gifted with exceptionally great weather and exceedingly soft summer fun. To say the crew got after it would be a massive understatement. Strap in and enjoy.

Featuring riding from Louif Paradis, Bode Merrill, Desiree Melancon, Chris Grenier, Josh Dirksen, Harrison Gordon, Toni Kerkela, Tommy Gesme , Jesse Paul, Hans Mindnich, Nils Mindnich, Nirvana Ortanez, Flo Corzelius, Raffi Kossmann, Riley Nickerson, JJ Westbury, Finn Westbury, Austin Lamoreaux, and Drayden Gardner.

Video by Marco Morandi.

Watch also: Salomon’s Pleasure Spring Session 2017

