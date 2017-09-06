Shred Bots: Australian emotion with the WKNDRS

With winter winding down in the southern hemisphere, WKNDRS Mikey Ciccarelli and Darcy Sharpe cruise down to Perisher Parks for some end of season airtime, rail work, and sunny park laps. Expect more from both the Shred Bots and WKNDRS as the season in the northern hemisphere ramps up and the Olympics draw nearer. If we have learned one thing from the wealth of park edits released this summer, this year’s Slopestyle event will be one spectacle you absolutely don’t want to miss.

Watch also: Shred Bots: The WKNDRS and Mayhem crews take over The Banana Open