Shred Bots Presents: R3Boot – Official Trailer

Owen Ringwall |

The Shred Bots are back for the 2017/18 season with another insane trailer for their upcoming film, R3Boot. With both legends and rookies aboard the train this year, this full-length film from one of our favorite webisode crews is sure to not disappoint. Strap in and enjoy the ride.

Featuring riding from Torstein Horgmo, Craig McMorris, Brage Richenberg, Werni Stock, Mark Sollors, Anto Chamberland, Josh Carreola, Nik Baden, Kyle Mack and Brandon Davis.

Call it a Shmotivator, or how about Funspiration? Shred Bots Presents yet another fun focused power jam of a full-length brain hurricane. Get hyped, strap in and hold on, your shred fix is here, this is R3BOOT!

