Stale Sandbech Presents: Storm Boarding | StaleLIFE

Stale’s adventures in New Zealand continue. This time, Stale and crew make the most of their time in New Zealand by playing a game of “Anything”, getting in shooting practice, and having some good ‘ol fashion fun in the park, despite lack of sun.

Also featuring: Torstein Horgmo.

Edit by Gimbal God.

