Stale Sandbech Presents: World Cup New Zealand | StaleLIFE

Kaitlyn Schlicht |

Stale Sandbech heads to New Zealand for the first content of the season an Olympic-qualifier, the World Cup. Even as one of the best snowboarders around, Stale proves that you can’t crush it every day on the mountain, and sometimes you just need to reset. Luckily he was able to get his fix on an insane bungee jump.

Featuring riding from Stale Sandbech, Marcus Kleveland, and Torgeir Bergrem.

Edit by Gimbal God.

Watch also: Heaven on Earth with Stale Sandbech and Friends

