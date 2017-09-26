Staycation: Travis Rice, Phil Hansen, and the Lib Tech Team Ride the PNW

Owen Ringwall |

Lib Tech’s, “Road to Holy Bowly” continues with the fourth stop back on their home turf in the Pacific Northwest. Sometimes nothing beats being able to stay home and let the goods come to you for a good old-fashioned, “staycation.” Follow Lib Tech riders, Travis Rice, Phil Hansen, Ted Borland, Brand Reis and more from Mt. Baker for the Legendary Banked Slalom, to Alpental, Mission Ridge, and back.

If you weren’t ready for winter just yet, this should do it for you.

Watch also: Dream Trip: Travis Rice, Eric Jackson, and friends get it good

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...