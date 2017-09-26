Staycation: Travis Rice, Phil Hansen, and the Lib Tech Team Ride the PNW

Lib Tech’s, “Road to Holy Bowly” continues with the fourth stop back on their home turf in the Pacific Northwest. Sometimes nothing beats being able to stay home and let the goods come to you for a good old-fashioned, “staycation.” Follow Lib Tech riders, Travis Rice, Phil Hansen, Ted Borland, Brand Reis and more from Mt. Baker for the Legendary Banked Slalom, to Alpental, Mission Ridge, and back.

If you weren’t ready for winter just yet, this should do it for you.

