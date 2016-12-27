Where do the best snowboarders in North America come from? The icy slopes of the East Coast and Midwest are known for producing hardened shredders that can throw down in all conditions. For big mountain proficiency, Jackson has the steeps, Baker’s got the snow, and Whistler, Utah, and Tahoe have an abundance of both with the backcountry to boot. British Columbia and Alaska have a strong hold on the sustained and spiny, Mammoth and Summit County, Colorado are no-brainers for achieving a park prowess, while Bear and Park City as obvious options if you’re looking to slap some style on it.

Why is it then that some of the most innovative, masterful, and iconic snowboarders come out of a place that isn’t on any of these lists? Much like the mountain itself—rising far above its surrounding landscape, unprotected with dramatic prominence—Mt. Bachelor stands alone amidst its peers. The mountain has served as home base for more than a few heavies and it continues to be a breeding ground for snowboard savants. Travis Parker, Josh Dirksen, Jason McAlister, Allister Schultz, Marcus Egge, Andrew Crawford, and Louie Fountain honed their skills here in the pre-park days building hits all over the hill. Then came Austin Smith, with an unprecedented ability to ride everything in his path with style, along with Curtis Ciszek, Jonah Owen, Justin Norman and now the wizardry of the Warbington and Ferguson brothers, this is more than just a trend.