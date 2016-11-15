Platinum Picks: Our top all-mountain snowboards of 2017

It can be near impossible to keep up with all of the new boards and technology that is unveiled every fall. That’s why at Snowboard Magazine we spend the summer months chowing through product, breaking through jargon, and getting the low down on all things new and exciting for the coming season. From the sea of products being released, we compile The Product Collection, the best and most exciting offerings of the year. But even that list can be a mouthful to swallow, so we refine and narrow things again for you. What’s left are our Platinum Picks.

What makes a board worthy of being a Platinum Pick? With each category we look at what is most important for each style of riding, and which boards surpass our expectations for those qualities. After all, you don’t need a park specific board to hit a jump, but undoubtedly certain boards will handle transitions better than others.

Any board that can’t handle abuse won’t be making the cut.

When we look at an all-mountain board, the way it turns, stays true at speed and through variable conditions are of utmost importance. Does it hold an edge when you lay a turn, or does it wash out? Will it be strong blasting through crud, sluff, and mashed potatoes, or will it chatter and toss you around? Lastly, an all-mountain board is expected to take a beating after a season charging the whole mountain, but we don’t think that means your board shouldn’t last more than a year. Any board that can’t handle abuse won’t be making the cut.

Of course, we also recognize that no two snowboarders are the same, so there will never be one supreme all-mountain board to rule them all. That’s why we bring you the hand-selected collection below, four of our top all-mountain boards, all for a different reason. We hope this collection helps you in make the decision for which board you will be adding to the arsenal this season.

GNU Müllair

Nicolas Müller is a fine wine in the world of snowboarding. Bold, yet friendly to many palates, whose complexity and taste is only refined with age. Now Gnu has given him the ultimate pairing. A slight taper gives the nose the added volume needed for float in powder, but not too much to affect its performance on the days between storm cycles. Though not as pronounced as on some of Mervin’s other offerings, the serrated Magne-Traction® edges grips the hard stuff without issue and a medium/stiff flex boosts confidence at high speeds. We should note that the Müllair is on the narrow side, so a size 9 will enjoy quick edge-to-edge responsiveness, while those with large feet may have issues with toe and heel drag. The Gnu Müllair snowboard is for the rider that has an insatiable appetite for pillow drops, nose butters, side hits, and any other craving throughout the day.

Arbor Bryan Iguchi Pro Camber

An all-mountain twin, with a slightly tapered tail and larger nose, the Arbor Bryan Iguchi Pro snowboard is versatile and powerful. It is responsive and stiff enough for the Teton backcountry, yet forgiving and playful enough to take on groomers or for a lap in the park. From personally being involved in shaping and structural design, to the original hand-painted graphic, this board truly is an extension of The Guch. The Iguchi Pro utilizes Arbor’s camber system, which consists of Parabolic Profiling, Grip Tech, and Uprise Fender. Parabolic Profiling is a reducing camber profile which minimizes the tendency to for the nose and tail to overly grip snow. Grip tech creates additional contact points by the bindings, so as to maintain grip lost in Parabolic Profiling. And lastly the Uprise Fender allows for a surfier feel to the board without affecting stability or turning power. The Arbor Bryan Iguchi Pro snowboard is for the rider who wants to ride everything, and understands that wisdom makes for a fine snowboard.

DC Space Echo

Simplicity is something that isn’t always found in a snowboard. Jargon can overrun descriptions to the point where a translator is required, but with the DC Space Echo snowboard, it’s the opposite. It’s a return to the fundamentals. It charges the mountain with authority because when you look at each element broken down above, that’s the only way it knows. A directional shape with a twin flex provides the versatility to ride it top to bottom, boundary to boundary, but be prepared to work when Ullr dumps a foot of snow on the mountain. Without rocker towards the nose, your legs will be feeling the effects of traditional camber on a pow day. The DC Space Echo snowboard is for the rider who has a traditionalist philosophy but doesn’t want to sacrifice quality.

Bataleon The One

The One E.S. snowboard from Bataleon is a culmination of the brand’s experience in advanced snowboard technology. As part of the brand’s Elite Series, it packs the finest of Bataleon’s board designs into a ride built only from the highest-grade materials, resulting in a tried-and-true option for the all-mountain devotee. It comes as no wonder where this board got its name, as it is truly a melting pot of the designs and styles currently on the market. In three feet of snow, set those bindings to the rear inserts and get sick. Banked slalom race day? Wax up the sintered base and get charging. Even ripping groomers or chomping through chunder, 3BT maximizes the effective edge when initiating turns for a smooth and powerful turn start to finish. The One E.S. snowboard from Bataleon is for the rider wants nothing but the best and isn’t afraid to take it out of the plastic.

