Provisions 014: Products we are stoked on this week

This week in Provisions we look at a handful of our favorite essentials for getting you out of the city and out onto the mountain. From boards to bags and everything in between, these are just a few of our favorite items this season so make sure to check out The Product Collection 2017 for a complete list of gear, as well as our Interactive Brand Guide for an even more in depth look at new products available this season.

The North Face Far Northern Jacket

When it comes to this style of classic urban jackets, no one does it better than The North Face. Tried and true, the Far Northern Jacket is the perfect winter layer for the cold urban environments, whether you are shoveling, commuting, or enjoying the outdoors. With four large pockets and 550-fill down insulation, this jacket is guaranteed to keep you warm on even the coldest nights.

BUY NOW: $249

anon. M3 Goggles

When it comes to quick lens change goggles, the M3 from anon. is the fastest option on the market. The Magna-Tech™ Quick Lens Change Technology uses 18 rare earth magnets at nine points of connection for a secure fit and ultimate ease in lens swaps. But thats not all, Magnetic Facemask Integration (MFI) uses the same magnets to seal your facemask to the frame of your goggles for fog and gap reduction.

BUY NOW: $264.95

Volcom Bryan Iguchi Slack Vest

Backcountry riding requires a lot of equipment, and backpacks can be bulky and throw your weight off when riding. The Bryan Iguchi Slack Vest replaces your backpack altogether. This one-of-a-kind vest design has a spot for all of your backcountry essentials while retaining a focus on comfort and mobility. Be prepared and ride in comfort in the backcountry this season.

BUY NOW: $300

CAPiTA Outerspace Living

The Outerspace Living is inspired by the award winning Mercury and features a true-twin freestyle shape combined with a hybrid camber profile design intended for freeriding. This board is playful when you want it to be, but strong enough to charge through crud when you need the extra power. Ride the whole mountain this season with confidence on this freestyle quiver killer.

BUY NOW: $399.95

Nitro Team Binding

There is a reason the Nitro Team riders all back this binding. From the street, to powder, the park and everywhere in between, this binding can handle it all. The 2×4 mini disc system provides the most natural board flex and ride you have ever experienced, and the new Asym Jet Highback delivers the perfect blend of support and flex.

BUY NOW: $249.95

Burton Wheelie Board Case

A good board bag is key for traveling with your snowboard gear, and the Burton Wheelie Board Case is the Burton Team’s top pick. This extremely durable, light weight bag, is fully padded and is equipped with room for multiple boards, removable binding and boot bags, and multi-level storage so you can travel with your entire kit in ease. Not only that, but rest assured in your purchase because all Burton luggage comes standard with a lifetime warranty.

BUY NOW: $259.95