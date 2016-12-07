Near the end of his new movie, The Fourth Phase, Travis Rice gets swallowed up in a raging slope of snow that has no interest in keeping him alive. He survives (SPOILERS!), but no one witnessing the event firsthand, his friends and production team members, could have known that at the time.

The shot, uncut from beginning to end, is a spine tingler: Travis drops in and starts cruising, life is good, mellow backside three, and what’s this? The pitch cracks and starts to slide. Travis reacts quickly and there’s a moment where it seems like, just maybe, he might be able to traverse out of this. But no. Overtaken, engulfed, he disappears from sight as the camera pans downward, desperately following his inevitable trajectory, on and on, and then over 40 feet of exposed rock. The slide begins to settle having reached the bottom, and we wait now for an eternity as the cloud slowly dissipates, to see if there will be any sign of Travis or his possible whereabouts under this relocated mountainside. Is that him? Very gradually he becomes visible. Unburied.

What probably happened at this point, is that Travis was converged on immediately by his qualified, experienced team, to see how he was and to help. He may have suffered injuries that could be threatening his life with each passing minute—a circumstance demanding all hands on deck. Yet this urgency is not what we’re shown in the film. Instead, we are given a scene which soaks in the drama of his uncertain condition from a distance. We’re then whisked further away on a metaphysical tour of Travis’s mind. When we return, he fights to get his breath back and, still solitary, he stands. Victorious it seems, like a boxer returning to his feet before the end of a slow count.