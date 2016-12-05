Eiki Helgason presents: Ísland Born, the full part

Owen Ringwall |

The day has finally come for the highly anticipated full part from Eiki Helgason’s Ísland Born. The second release in a three-part series, Ísland Born is a look into the life of Icelantic viking Eiki Helgason and showcases his roots growing up on the north end of Iceland. The entire part is filmed on the island and includes clips of Eiki jibbing his parent’s home, as well as a hitting a large variety of never been done local spots.

Check out the first installment of the series here.

Read also: Time travel: An Eiki and Halldór Helgason interview

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...