Eiki Helgason presents: Ísland Born, the full part

The day has finally come for the highly anticipated full part from Eiki Helgason’s Ísland Born. The second release in a three-part series, Ísland Born is a look into the life of Icelantic viking Eiki Helgason and showcases his roots growing up on the north end of Iceland. The entire part is filmed on the island and includes clips of Eiki jibbing his parent’s home, as well as a hitting a large variety of never been done local spots.



Check out the first installment of the series here.

Read also: Time travel: An Eiki and Halldór Helgason interview