GoPro Perspectives: Riding Big Mountain Lines with the Full Moon Crew

Strap in with the ladies of Full Moon for a first person perspective as Leanne Pelosi, Elena Hight, Jamie Anderson, and crew tackle some of the worlds biggest Alaskan faces. Full Moon brings the worlds leading women snowboarders together for the first time in history and showcases their riding on big mountain faces opposed to their traditional stage on the competition circuit. Full Moon celebrates the past, present, and future of women’s snowboarding. Check back soon for the second Full Moon update from GoPro Perspectives.

