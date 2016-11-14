WildLife Lodge: RoChamBlow

Owen Ringwall |

Being the first to drop can be either a coveted or abjured position when it comes to snowboarding. Thankfully we have a diplomatic process, rochambeau. Rock beats scissors, scissors beat paper, and paper beats rock, (we remain confused on the logic surrounding this last part, but for the integrity of our process we hold it to be true.) Being the guinea pig can be both a bountiful position filled with untouched snow and stomped landings, or a regrettable one which calls for a reevaluation of an approach. Luckily for us, the Von Zipper crew had a wealth of opportunities to exercise this esteemed process while holed up in the WildLife lodge last winter. Take a moment and dive in from the safety of your screen, the first of many releases from the Lodge is not one to be missed.

Watch Also: One epic year: The VonZipper Support Wildlife Tour season edit

