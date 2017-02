Your guide to the 2013/14 season: Opening Dates

The 2013/14 Season has arrived! Arapahoe Basin and Loveland Ski Area in Colorado have already got their lifts up and running, while Oregon’s Timberline Resort and Washington’s Crystal Mountain have also briefly opened their slopes.

The snow is falling, the cats are hard at work, and full-fledged winter is just around the corner. Here is your guide to when and where you can dust off that rust and get back on-snow!

Stay tuned, we’ll keep updating this list as more opening dates roll in!

ALASKA

Alyeska Resort – Thursday, November 28

CALIFORNIA

Alpine Meadows – Friday, December 13

Bear Mountain – TBD

Heavenly – Friday, November 22

Kirkwood – Friday, November 22

Mammoth Mountain – Thursday, November 7

Sierra at Tahoe – Friday, December 20

Squaw Valley – Wednesday, November 27

CANADA

Banff Lake Louise – Friday, November 8

Fernie Alpine Resort – Saturday, December 1

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort – Friday, December 13

Marmot Basin – Friday, November 8

Revelstoke Mountain Resort – Saturday, November 30

Sunshine Village – Friday, November 8

Sun Peaks Resort – Saturday, November 23

Whistler Blackcomb – Thursday, November 28

COLORADO

Aspen Highlands/Buttermilk – Saturday, December 14

Aspen Mountain/Snowmass – Thursday, November 28

Beaver Creek – Wednesday, November 27

Breckenridge – Friday, November 8

Crested Butte – Wednesday, November 27

Eldora – Friday, November 22

Keystone Mountain, Copper Mountain – Friday, November 1

Powderhorn – Thursday, December 12

Purgatory at Durango – Friday, November 29

Silverton – Saturday, December 21

Ski Cooper – Saturday, December 14

Ski Granby Ranch – Wednesday, December 11

Steamboat – Wednesday, November 27

Sunlight – Friday, December 6

Telluride – Thursday, November 28

Vail – Friday, November 22

Winter Park – Wednesday, November 13

Wolf Creek – Friday, November 8 (opens for daily operation)

MINNESOTA

Andes Tower Hills – Friday, November 15

Lutsen Mountains – Saturday, November 23

MONTANA

Big Sky Resort/Moonlight Basin – Thursday, November 28

Bridger Bowl – Friday, December 6

Discovery Ski Area – Thursday, November 28

Whitefish Mountain Resort – Saturday, December 7

NEVADA

Ski & Snowboard Las Vegas Resort – Friday, November 29

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Bretton Woods – TBD

Cannon – TBD

Cranmore Mountain – Friday, November 29

Granite Gorge – TBD

Loon Mountain – TBD

Mount Sunapee – TBD

Waterville Valley – Saturday, November 23

NEW YORK

Belleayre Mountain – Saturday, November 23

Whiteface Mountain – Saturday, November 23

OREGON

Mt. Bachelor – Saturday, November 23

UTAH

Alta – Whenever you want to skin up and ride down, you can. Just can’t ride the lift…

Brighton – TBD

Canyons Resort – Friday, November 29

Deer Valley – Thursday, December 7

Park City – Saturday, November 23

Snowbasin — Thursday, November 28

Snowbird – Wednesday, November 20

VERMONT

Killington Resort: October 24 for passholders & October 25 for public

Okemo Mountain Resort – Saturday, November 16

Sugarbush Resort – Saturday, November 23

Burke Mountain – Thanksgiving Week

Jay Peak Resort – Thanksgiving Week

Mount Snow Resort – Thanksgiving Week

Smugglers’ Notch Resort – Friday, November 29

Stowe Mountain – Saturday, November 23

Stratton Mountain – Wednesday, November 27

Bromley Mountain – Friday, November 29

Magic Mountain – Friday, December 13

Bolton Valley – Saturday, December 14

Middlebury College Snow Bowl – Saturday, December 14

Mad River Glen – Saturday, December 14 (earlier if possible)

WASHINGTON

Mt. Baker – TBD

Stevens Pass – Friday, November 22

WISCONSIN

Granite Peak – Saturday, November 16

Devil’s Head – Friday, November 29

