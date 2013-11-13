Under Armour unveils Canadian Freestyle Snowboarding Uniforms

By Kelli Lynn Hargrove |

As a part of their Holiday III launch, Under Armour gathered all of their top dogs, plus a few of their best athletes together in order to showcase the Olympic Uniforms they have created for the Canadian Freestyle Snowboarding team.

With a maple leaf dominating the design, UA has built out a tech-fueled kit to keep the Canadian riders on point throughout the Games. Both the pants and jacket boast Under Armour’s signature ColdGear® Infrared Technology and  Storm® Technology, restoring and recycling body heat to ensure warmth, plus welded and sealed seams. The design of the uniform was created by pinstriping master Steve Chaszeyka, aka “The Wizard,” whose usual canvas is a hot rod or harley.

What do you think of Under Armour’s take on Canadian spirit? Let your thoughts rip in the comments section below.

can.uniforms-fimage

