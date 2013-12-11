Conservationist Louis Bacon to buy Taos Ski Valley

Mickey Blake, CEO of Taos Ski Valley, has announced that plans are in motion for conservationist and Taos local Louis Bacon to purchase the resort.

Blake stated, “Louis and his team have been true partners for many years and have played collaborative roles in the vision our family has for the ski valley, the base area redevelopment and the on-mountain improvements. Based on our relationship and his track record for conservation, our family approached Louis about purchasing Taos Ski Valley. We believe Louis is the right person to ensure a viable future for the ski valley and that his ownership will be beneficial to our employees, Taos’ residents and guests. We are pleased he was interested in our proposal and we look forward to working together on the transition.”

Taos Ski Valley | Photo courtesy of Taos Ski Valley

More details provided on the sale in the press release below:

TAOS, NM – Dec. 11, 2013 – Mickey Blake, chief executive officer of Taos Ski Valley and son of legendary ski pioneers Ernie and Rhoda Blake, announced today that the family-held corporation has entered into an agreement with conservationist Louis Bacon who will purchase the resort.

Both Blake and Bacon anticipate, and are committed to, a smooth and seamless transition for all existing employees, operations and especially for the skiing public.

Bacon has owned property in Taos Ski Valley since 1996 and his team collaborated with the Blake Family for several years on the Village Master Plan, which was unanimously approved last spring by the Village of Taos Ski Valley.

Louis Bacon is the owner of Trinchera Ranch in Costilla County and Tercio Ranch in Las Animas County, Colorado. In 2012 Bacon reached an agreement with Colorado Open Lands to place Tercio Ranch into a perpetual conservation easement that followed his early work with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) to place Trinchera Ranch under the largest conservation easement donation ever received by FWS as well as the largest in Colorado.

His long-term commitment to southern Colorado and northern New Mexico has shaped his understanding of the region. Bacon is a recognized conservation philanthropist through his Moore Charitable Foundation, and in the region, the Trinchera Blanca foundation. Some of his conservation work includes supporting organizations like the Colorado Coalition of Land Trusts, Rio Grande Headwaters Land Trust and the Taos Land Trust.

The Blake family will retain a seat on the Board of Directors for Taos Ski Valley and all staff will continue in their current positions. Chief Operating Officer Gordon Briner, who will take over as CEO stated, “We owe so much to the Blake family and their enduring legacy that has made Taos Ski Valley what it is today. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Mr. Bacon and his team and advancing the vision of Ernie, Mickey and the rest of the Blake family into the future.”

The transaction will be completed pending shareholder approval.