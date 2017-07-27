PowderJet snowboards speed of sawdust tour snowboarding

Want to design your own snowboard? Take a class on the PowderJet Speed of Sawdust tour

By Jens Heig |

The PowderJet Speed of Sawdust tour is a snowboard experience you won’t find in any boardshop. It’s different than taking a board off the rack and going through the flex test, examining the camber, or doing the other various checks that are standard procedure before a quick scan of the bar code.

No, this is something different. The Speed of Sawdust tour is PowderJet’s way of letting you create a real connection with a snowboard, to transfer some of your own personality into a shape that represents how you will use it to play with the mountains. It starts with a blank PowderJet deck that has been pressed to your specifications with metal edges and a p-tex base in their Vermont factory. The rest, is up to you.

During the two-day class, you craft the shape, determine the graphics and add your own style to make a custom ride that is truly you. This is the pinnacle of customization for someone infatuated with design, graphics and who wants to surround themselves with people who share that same obsession with the slide.

The first class is August 19th at Ragged Mountain, New Hampshire, and from there the PowderJet crew hits the road to Salt Lake City, Utah; Long Island, New York; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Dover, Vermont; and Portland, Maine, with more locations to be announced along the way.

For more information and to register for your Speed of Sawdust class, visit the PowderJet website.

PowderJet snowboards speed of sawdust tour snowboarding Photo: Toby Grubb
PowderJet snowboards speed of sawdust tour snowboarding Photo: Toby Grubb
PowderJet snowboards speed of sawdust tour snowboarding Photo: Toby Grubb
PowderJet snowboards speed of sawdust tour snowboarding Ralph Kucharek approved. | Photo: Shem Roose
PowderJet snowboards speed of sawdust tour snowboarding The PowderJet Demon by the one and only Scott Lenhardt
PowderJet snowboards speed of sawdust tour snowboarding Ralph in your traditional Vermont shaping bay. | Photo: Shem Roose
Photo: Shem Roose
PowderJet snowboards speed of sawdust tour snowboarding Photo: Shem Roose
PowderJet snowboards speed of sawdust tour snowboarding Photo: Shem Roose

