Editor’s Picks: 13 spring style essentials built for her
Springtime equals sunny, slushy riding days followed by drinks on the sundeck of your favorite mountain. Spring also means winter is dying a slow, melting death. It’s a bittersweet relationship we have with spring… ease this season’s sting with the below goods that will elevate your style and mood.
Akomplice The Explorer Jacket
This off-mountain jacket is a favorite for in-between seasons with its authentic style and fit.
Price: $140.00
Burton Falls Windbreaker
Spring weather is as unpredictable as you are. Stuff this instant classic into your favorite backpack to pull out when the rain starts pouring and you’re 5 miles into a 10 mile hike or dancing your ass off at Coachella.
Price: $79.95
Nixon The Blaster
Music makes life better. Listening to Daft Punk and Pharrell’s Get Lucky on your iPhone is robbing yourself of a full sensory experience. Do yourself a favor and buy the Blaster to up your quality of music life.
Price: $150.00
Vans Canvas Authentic Lo Pro
Spring means it’s time to pack the winter boots away and break in a new pair of Vans. Low top classic Vans style.
Price: $45.00
Billabong Pullover Jacket
Pretty sure I saw Tara Dakides running this jacket in Mack Dawg AMP days. A classic piece that is as cool and functional as it looks. Perfect for hot laps under Chair 6 in Mammoth.
Price:
$209.95 Get it for $146.97 at dogfunk.com.
Burton Stella Shirt Jacket
Oh spring… too hot for a jacket and too slushy for just a shirt. Fret no more with this shred-ready shirt jacket.
Price:
$169.95 Get it for $118.97 at dogfunk.com.
The North Face Verbera Hiker II GTX
Spring equals slush & mud. It also equals two of the most depressing words in snowboarding: Closing Day. Stay active and enjoy the springtime snowboard blues in these waterproof Gore-Tex® lightweight all-terrain boots.
Price: $180.00
Volcom Stones In Space Jacket
Nights are still chilly and you need a stylish coat to wear. Military-style jackets are always in style, especially when The Stone puts their spin on this classic design.
Price: $89.50
Zeal Darby Sunglasses
Explore more in these stylish shades. The world always looks better through a polarized lens.
Price: $129.00
Hex Fleet Icon Wallet for iPhone 5/5S
Spring is all about simplifying. Why not simplify your phone and wallet life with this all-in-one case.
Price: $49.95
Poler Stuff The Field Pack
Simplify your spring life with this no-frill heritage backpack. Camp vibes included.
Price: $50.00
Channel Islands The Pod
I don’t know about you, but I’m taking a surf trip when the snow melts so I can still get my sideways slashing fix. The Pod is my wave weapon of choice.
Price: $630.00
Dakine Recon II
If you read the above, you’ll understand the need for this select. Durable polyester and padding only the best for my fiberglass baby on its travels.
Price: $190.00
