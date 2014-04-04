Editor’s Picks: 13 spring style essentials built for her

Springtime equals sunny, slushy riding days followed by drinks on the sundeck of your favorite mountain. Spring also means winter is dying a slow, melting death. It’s a bittersweet relationship we have with spring… ease this season’s sting with the below goods that will elevate your style and mood.

Akomplice The Explorer Jacket

This off-mountain jacket is a favorite for in-between seasons with its authentic style and fit.

Price: $140.00

Burton Falls Windbreaker

Spring weather is as unpredictable as you are. Stuff this instant classic into your favorite backpack to pull out when the rain starts pouring and you’re 5 miles into a 10 mile hike or dancing your ass off at Coachella.

Price: $79.95

Nixon The Blaster

Music makes life better. Listening to Daft Punk and Pharrell’s Get Lucky on your iPhone is robbing yourself of a full sensory experience. Do yourself a favor and buy the Blaster to up your quality of music life.

Price: $150.00

Vans Canvas Authentic Lo Pro

Spring means it’s time to pack the winter boots away and break in a new pair of Vans. Low top classic Vans style.

Price: $45.00

Billabong Pullover Jacket

Pretty sure I saw Tara Dakides running this jacket in Mack Dawg AMP days. A classic piece that is as cool and functional as it looks. Perfect for hot laps under Chair 6 in Mammoth.

Price: $209.95 Get it for $146.97 at dogfunk.com.

Burton Stella Shirt Jacket

Oh spring… too hot for a jacket and too slushy for just a shirt. Fret no more with this shred-ready shirt jacket.

Price: $169.95 Get it for $118.97 at dogfunk.com.

The North Face Verbera Hiker II GTX

Spring equals slush & mud. It also equals two of the most depressing words in snowboarding: Closing Day. Stay active and enjoy the springtime snowboard blues in these waterproof Gore-Tex® lightweight all-terrain boots.

Price: $180.00

Volcom Stones In Space Jacket

Nights are still chilly and you need a stylish coat to wear. Military-style jackets are always in style, especially when The Stone puts their spin on this classic design.

Price: $89.50

Zeal Darby Sunglasses

Explore more in these stylish shades. The world always looks better through a polarized lens.

Price: $129.00

Hex Fleet Icon Wallet for iPhone 5/5S

Spring is all about simplifying. Why not simplify your phone and wallet life with this all-in-one case.

Price: $49.95

Poler Stuff The Field Pack

Simplify your spring life with this no-frill heritage backpack. Camp vibes included.

Price: $50.00

Channel Islands The Pod

I don’t know about you, but I’m taking a surf trip when the snow melts so I can still get my sideways slashing fix. The Pod is my wave weapon of choice.

Price: $630.00

Dakine Recon II

If you read the above, you’ll understand the need for this select. Durable polyester and padding only the best for my fiberglass baby on its travels.

Price: $190.00

