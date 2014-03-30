[Gallery] 2014 Neff Beach Bash @ Bear Mountain

By Kelli Lynn Hargrove |

Words & photos: Brandon Huttenlocher

It’s that bittersweet time of year when the snow is almost gone, but everyone comes out for one last weekend of fun before getting that summer mindset.  This weekend’s Neff’s Beach Bash at Bear was no exception. In addition to the Beach Bash, it was also Industry Day, so the industry came out en force to enjoy free lift tickets, donuts, and lunch from Wahoo’s Fish Taco.

Also see: [Gallery] 2014 Neff Beach Bash @ Boreal Mountain Resort / Woodward Tahoe

With summer like conditions leading up to this weekend, the Bear Mountain Park Crew used their resources and made a fun setup for the riders. The setup included a pole jam to wall ride, pond skim, jump, tall rail with a beach ball death pit at the end, and a down rail. Over 100 riders entered, but was a rough day for a handful as they left the event in the hands of ski patrol. At the end of the day Buzz Holbrook walked away with the top spot and $1000 cash. The top grom was given a year long sponsorship from Neff, which was much deserved as he was keeping up with the men on this heavy course.

