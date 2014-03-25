[Gallery] 2014 Neff Beach Bash @ Boreal Mountain Resort / Woodward Tahoe

Photos and Word: Kyle Beckmann

Boreal and Woodward Tahoe always seem to be at the top of their game, even when dealing with a dismal snow year like we are having here in Tahoe. Not only have they opened the only pipe in Tahoe, but they bring introduce new innovative features into their park daily. They never seem to let you down, building a skate park-esque terrain park top to bottom. This year especially, they stepped up their game even further by introducing Neff Land at Boreal.

Lane Knaack and Eric Rosenwald spent the winter creating artistic and creative pirate-themed features to put in this park, and on Saturday March 22, 2014, they bust them out for the 2014 Neff Beach Bash. There was a crazy setup featuring a rainbow double barrel sword rail, a giant cannon (which literally has wheels and a cannonball coming out of the end) and a double barrel downrail with all features gapping over a moat of Neff Beach balls.

Cope, from Neff, brought out his top judges— Tim Humphreys, Chas Guldemond, and Nick Poohachoff— and over $2k in cold hard cash to hand out in this jam-style contest. With two 45 minute all-out heats and people dropping from every angle, it got a little crazy. Riders were handed money on the spot for stomping big tricks, a grom got his dreams realized with a year-long sponsorship from Neff, and $1k was on the table for first prize in the men’s class. In the end, the contest came down to who had the deepest bag of tricks and the smoothest style.

Grom Winner:

Caleb Bonneville

Women’s Runner-up:

Kasandra Dolan

Women’s Winner:

Becca Bruce

Men’s Runner-up:

Jordan Wells

Men’s Winner:

Hunter Murphy