Gear Up: The 11 best hoodies built for early season shredding

The first snow of the season has fallen, and it seems even the air is infused with anticipation; and while full-fledged winter is still brewing up her snowy storms, this is the ideal time to bust out the hoodies. Not just any old hoodies, mind you, but hydro hoodies. One may wonder what a hydro hoodie is, and it’s quite a simple concept: take a hoodie and waterproof the hell out of it to ensure your warmth and well-being while you shred the summer rust away. Here are the top hoodies on the market, simple proof that you can be practical without compromising style.

Under Armour Men’s Charged Cotton Storm MTN Hoodie

Take your most comfortable old hoodie, put it on steroids, and voila — the Charged Cotton Storm Mtn. Hoodie has arrived. UA combines the look and feel of your favorite sweatshirt with Charged Cotton® fleece and UA Storm technology, meaning that you’ll be repelling water like it’s your job, without giving up an ounce of couch-potato comfort.

Price: $69.99

Adidas Greeley Ave Soft Shell

Your alternative to heavy outerwear jackets when blue-bird days are chirping, Adidas’ Greeley Ave Soft Shell is a 10k/10k skateboard inspired, oversized hoodie. Featuring an odor-reducing tricot chin saver and an internal storm flap, this hoodie will make sure you’re fully prepared for erratic mountain weather.

Price: $179.95

Under Armour Women’s Winter Sweet Full Zip Hoodie

Slim fit, extended length, and Under Armour’s signature ColdGear technology; this bad boy is the perfect solution to ladies searching for truly lightweight warmth. A slim fit removes any bulky extra material, keeping you cruising comfortably, while UA’s Storm technology repels rain and snow; this hoodie is an all-weather champ, and looks freaking great to boot.

Price: $99.99

ThirtyTwo Reppin’ Pullover

Represent to the fullest by hyping it up with ThirtyTwo’s camo-tastic pullover. Water resistant STI repel technology shields a 300gm fleece pullover —constructed of 80% cotton— making sure to keep things toasty. As a bonus, you can keep the goodies secure in the Reppin’s zippered kangaroo pouch.

Price: $75.99



686 Champ Bonded Tech Fleece

Been ducking ropes and slashing skiers lately? Deceive ski patrollers with the Champ’s built-in face mask, and hide any and all paraphernalia in the stash pocket as you duck into the trees for cover. You won’t mind sitting there for a while, as DWR coating will keep you dry until all evidence is disposed of— by any means necessary.

Burton ¼ Zip Bonded Fleece Hoodie

Plain ol’ cotton just won’t suffice anymore since DRYRIDE Thermex broke onto the scene. It combines an impermeable layer with a lush fleece— that remains highly breathable and quick-dry from the inside-out— for hikes up and down the park or that endo-of-day trek to the couches. With a unique ¼ zipper and draw-string hoodie, nothing can ruin a day full of high fives.

Burton Women’s Scoop Hoodie

Soppy, icy, and freezing are words that come to mind with cotton based hoodies, but here is the scoop: according to Kelly Clark this sweater kills it, thwarting all liquids with DRYRIDE Thermex technology, which is combined with performance enhanced fabrics to ensure comfort. Feel free to throw up the hood, as it’s designed to maintain the peripheral vision necessary to keep you riding sideways.

DC Torstein Zip Hoodie

Fitted to suit those looking to replicate Mr.Torstein’s pant-sagging, horgasmic style, DC’s Zip Hoodie boasts a media pocket to get you amped up for your next attempt.

DC Women’s Crystal Zip Hoodie

A tall fitted hoodie is a necessity in any girl’s wardrobe if she is going to keep up with the boys lapping the park. Let’s be crystal clear: DC knows what’s good. They offer 100% cotton thermal body and hood lining, which is then finished with a water repellent layer. The cherry on top? Some nifty thumb holes to keep your sleeves in shape. Girl power shall prevail.

Volcom Roxbury Hydro

Hazed and confused is a common issue when wet hoodies lower your core temp, so Volcom prescribes the 280gm hydro fleece as a guaranteed solution. This jacket boasts zipped hand pockets to keep unwanted snow out, while a standard fit grants you the freedom to throw some crazy moves. Last but certainly not least, Volcom includes an adjustable hood so you can keep that precious noggin of yours bundled up, or free to feel the breeze.

Volcom Samba Hydro Fleece

While the Samba may appear simple, with an orthodox style and colorway, don’t be fooled; this hydrophobic fleece allows every droplet of water to run right off it’s surface. It also features dual front side hand pockets to keep your fingers nice and nimble.

Price: $64.95