Gear Up: The Top 6 Men’s Snowboard Boots under $250

Let’s face it, snowboarding gets expensive. It can be pretty damn tough to stick to a strict budget while also trying to stay comfortable and confident on snow. So, while you are saving up for retirement, we want to make sure you put away a few pleasant moments on the mountains, too. With that in mind, we scavenged through the piles of overly priced, bank-draining products in order to bring to light an array of dependable and quality boots that won’t leave you hustling on the street corner for pocket change.

ThirtyTwo Lashed Boots

When you have the industry’s top selling snowboard boot, you’re free to skip the small talk and let your snowboarding do the talking. Whether you’re throwing down in the park or pushing out massive s-turns on groomers, the medium-stiff flex has got your back. Articulating cuffs promote fluid movements while an internal lacing system prevents sloppy heel-lifts. Add feather- light STI foam, and you’ve got yourself one hell of a solid snowboard boot!

Price: $199.99

Salomon Launch Boot

Whether you are approaching a 40-foot booter or a never-ending cliff, the Launch boot is just the thing to push you over the edge. Independent ZoneLock lacing in the upper and lower part of the boot will keep your custom settings secure, no matter how much torque you put out. Engineered with new EVA compound outsoles and a low-profile freestyle design, gravity certainly won’t be holding you down.

Price: $209.95

Nike Vapen Boot

Revamped from last year’s model, Nike’s Vapen Boot seamlessly combines tech with comfort. A soft flex caters to beginners and pros alike, while webbing lace hooks make it easy to tighten up and get on board fast. Pulling from another Nike model, the Zoom Kaiju, the Vapen is made to hold up, meaning that you can shred comfortable in the knowledge that your boots are solid and secure.

Price: $220.00

Vans Encore Boot

The 2014 edition of Vans’ Encore Boot continues in the tradition of its predecessors: a soft, forgiving flex, a comfortable ‘pleasure’ cuff to keep your legs happy, a snappy BOA closure system, and signature skate-influenced style. Take all of this, and add in a dual density, heat-moldable line, brushed fleece cuff and a comfort flex toe box, and we have ourselves a boot you’d be crazy not to step into.

Price: $199.95

K2 Darko Boot

Park rats, meet your new best friend- as badass as their namesake, but maybe not quite as creepy. An incredibly lightweight boot with internal and external J-bars that won’t let your heel slip out of place, the Darko is made to optimize control and stability on even the biggest booters. A BOA inner lacing, combined with standard laces on the outside, means you’re riding pretty in your own custom fit. The sole of this boot is created to be as durable as possible, while also being as weightless as possible; it’s the best of both worlds.

Price: $229.95

The Flow One Hitter Boot

Similar to its Mary Jane friendly counterpart, Flow’s One Hitter boot is where simplicity meets awesome. A standard lace system anchored by velcro additions and a cuff regulator, plus cushy EVA heel inserts and an integrated internal lacing system; the One Hitter makes your life that much easier on snow. As far as urban/park boots go, we found that these were some of the most comfortable on the scene, providing an easy, even flex that was both tweakable and supportive.

Price: $199.99