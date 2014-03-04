Red Bull to hold first ever Double Halfpipe Snowboarding Competition

Red Bull is at it again, upping the ante for snowboard competitors around the world. This time, Red Bull is bringing a double halfpipe snowboarding competition to Aspen, CO, complete with rails, wallrides, channels, and other unique features. Riders will be judged on technical abilities, style, creativity, and use of the course. Each pipe will be over 550′ long, 68′ wide, amd 22′ tall, with a 4′ spine separating them.

“A ‘Double Pipe’? Are you kidding me? Two side-by-side halfpipes with transfers and options all over?? This is the kind of thing that our team at SPT has been dreaming about, and only a company like Red Bull can bring something like this to life,” says Chris Gunnarson, President & Founder of Snow Park Technologies, the leading designers and builders of snow parks, pipes and event courses around the world. “It’s one thing to design this concept on a computer, but the build plan for something this immense already has our heads spinning. It’s so rad to see a project like Red Bull Double Pipe break the mold with such a super progressive event on this scale.”

Get all the details in the press release below:

Aspen, Colo. (March 4, 2014) – On March 19-23rd, the world’s best snowboarders will descend on Aspen, Colorado to try their hand on a halfpipe (or two) that is unlike anything ever seen before. For the first time ever, two competition-spec halfpipes will be constructed side-by-side, complete with rails, wallrides, channels and other unique features sprinkled throughout the custom built snow feature. Located at the base of Buttermilk Mountain, the ‘double pipe’ will allow riders to transfer back and forth between the two halfpipes in a single run, opening up an endless number of potential lines and combination of tricks that are not possible in traditional halfpipe contests. Riders will be judged not only on their technical abilities, but even more importantly, on their style, creativity and use of the course. The Red Bull Double Pipe contest will air on NBC, Saturday April 12th at 2pm EST, as part of the Red Bull Signature Series, and spectators are encouraged to attend the live contest at Buttermilk as the event will be free and open to the public.

Each halfpipe will be over 550’ long, approximately 68’ wide, and 22’ tall with an approximate 4’ wide spine located in between each pipe. Including the outside walls, the Red Bull Double Pipe will be 180’ wide and over 550’ long, making it the largest halfpipe feature built to date.

“Progression is a beautiful thing,” says John Rigney, V.P. of Sales and Events, Aspen Skiing Company. “It’s always incredibly exciting having the best athletes in the world competing here in Aspen/Snowmass, but to see this select group tackle an entirely new challenge at Buttermilk right here in our backyard is going to be amazing. We are proud to partner with Red Bull on another groundbreaking event.”

The current superpipe located on Buttermilk Mountain will be closed to the public during the event construction efforts, but following the contest, the Red Bull Double Pipe will be open for the public to ride the same amazing course as the pros.

The Red Bull Double Pipe event format, schedule, and a complete list of riders will be announced shortly. In the meantime, please go to Redbull.com and www.redbull.com/snow for updates on other snowboarding athletes, events and projects in the world of Red Bull.