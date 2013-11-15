Kevin Pearce to be honored at 2013 Stoked Awards on Dec. 3

STOKED, a national non-profit organization that promotes personal development, academic achievement and healthy living to under-served youth through action sports culture, has announced that it will hold the 2013 Stoked Awards at the Greene Space in NYC on December 3rd. Kevin Pearce is set to be awarded the Stoked Achievement Award for his strength and perseverance in overcoming his traumatic brain injury, as well as for his stalwart commitment to his community and his family.

“I’m stoked to be receiving this award,” said Stoked Achievement Awards recipient, Kevin Pearce. “I feel that that my injury and path to recovery can influence not just those suffering from traumatic brain injuries, but under-served youth who need positive role models and opportunities to become successful adults. I hope that my story can impact many lives and allow people to overcome obstacles that get in their way.”



For more on the event and all it entails, check out the press release from STOKED, below:

“We’re happy to be honoring someone like Kevin,” said Steve Larosiliere, President and founder of STOKED. “Kevin’s resilience and inspiration serves as a testament to the power of board sports and the influence of the action sports community. The Stoked Awards are a celebration of STOKED’s work and shows that with confidence, determination, and vision you can impact many lives.”

Hosted by STOKED co-founder and Red Bull Signature Series host Sal Masekela, the Stoked Awards will celebrate individuals who inspire and achieve in the world of action sports and philanthropy. The festivities fall on “Giving Tuesday”, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, as a reminder of one of the true values of the holiday season. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on high-end items and exciting experiences in a silent auction.

The Stoked Awards will also honor individuals who have shown a commitment to the program and its mission, including founding Board Chair Bobbi Babitz, filmmaker Matt Zuckerman and former youth participant Kevin Solis. Music for the evening will be provided by DJ RB.

The 2012 Stoked Awards raised $125,000, allowing STOKED to expand to three new communities. Past honorees of the Stoked Achievement Award have included Tony Hawk, Paul Rodriguez, Bob McKnight, Marc Ecko, Joy Bryant and Mazdack Rassi.

STOKED encourages those looking to contribute to the program’s growth to enjoy this year’s Awards ceremony. General admission tickets are $100. If you cannot attend, people can pledge to donate on December 3, 2013 as part of “Giving Tuesday” so STOKED can continue to expand its work. For more information about the Stoked Awards and to purchase tickets, please visit www.stoked.org/stokedawards.