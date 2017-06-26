Provisions 033: These are the things you need to celebrate America right

The 4th of July is upon us, and while Mammoth, Squaw, and Mt. Bachelor will still be spinning their lifts, the crew here at Snowboard Magazine decided to round up a grip of summer products to make sure you are ready to celebrate our nation’s independence in style, on hill or off.

With everything from Nima Jalali and Darrell Mathes’ new sunscreen, Salt and Stone, to Jeeps and air rifles, we have all of your extra-cirricular needs covered. And as always, don’t forget to check out the The 2017 Product Collection or 2017 Interactive Brand Guides while you’re at it.

Have a fun, safe, America-filled holiday weekend everyone.

Dakine Party Pack 28L

Dakine revamped the Party Pack for summer 2017 with the return to a classic backpack design, fresh colorways, and added features. The 28L bag comes ready with a large capacity insulated cooler, zippered a mesh pocket for an ice pack, three built-in koozies, and an easy access side pocket so you can grab yourself a cold one on the go.

Buy now: $70

Pub Beer from 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

Beer tastes better under the red, white and blue sparks of Chinese-made fireworks. Everyone knows this. And if you’re like any self-respecting adult that wants to drink a beer that doesn’t taste terrible, then the Pub Beer from 10 Barrel Brewing in Bend, Oregon should become a beer of choice. Speaking from experience, Pub Beer is a sessionable lager that stands at 5% alcohol by volume, meaning you can have a few and still save room for burgers and brats. And the white can? Beautiful.

Learn More

YETI Colster

Finally a koozie that actually works. The YETI Colster® is a stainless steel koozie for both cans and bottles. The Load-and-Lock™ Gasket secures your drink in place while the Colster’s double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your beverages colder for longer. Not to mention, YETI’s No Sweat™ design guarantees that your hands will stay warm and dry while your drinks do the opposite. A perfect housing for Pub Beer.

Buy now: $29.99

Lib-Tech Rat Tail Skateboard

All of the strength Lib-Tech snowboards are known for, now reimagined as a skateboard. The Rat Tail is Lib-Tech’s tribute to the days that Jamie Lynn famously rocked the iconic hair style, and features Jamie’s classic airbrushed image. Outfitted with Lib’s Cockroach construction, the Rat Tail features 52 strategically selected components that were developed over 30 years of composite experimentation and testing, and is built to stand the test of time. Rip around skateparks, bowls, and streets on this 9.25″ wide deck.

Buy now: $74.95

Daisy MFG Model 10 Air Rifle

You know what you should do with those empty Pub Beer cans? Recycle them. You know what you should do before recycling them? Shoot some BBs through them with an all-American classic. There is no substitute for the Model 10 Air Rifle, especially on a sunny Independence Day. Cock the lever and you’ll have those BBs going 350 feet per second in no time. Just be mostly responsible and wear eye protection (see below) and remember to pick up that hole-riddled aluminum.

Buy now: $28.99

Oakley Latch™ PRIZM™ Sunglasses

The Latch™ by Oakley was designed in collaboration with Oakley’s skate team to meet their needs for both fashion and function. An interior kick-up feature folds out when the sunglasses are closed to provide a latch to safely clip them to the wearer’s shirt so you can get loose this 4th without worrying about losing your shades. Not only that, but Oakley even took things a step further by incorporating their PRIZM™ lens technology that filters out various light and color waves to fine-tunes vision for specific sports and environments. Look better, see better.

Buy now: $160

Burton x Big Agnes Blacktail 2 Tent

Lightweight and packable, the Burton Blacktail 2 Tent was developed in collaboration with Big Agnes to be an extremely versatile three-season tent, perfect for everything from weekend festivals to summer backpacking adventures. The two-person tent has taped seams and a waterproof design so that you can sleep easy and dry as well as two entrance rooms for stowing packs, gear, or muddy footwear. It will probably make for a sweet Instagram post too.

Buy now: $269.95

Salt and Stone sunscreen

Salt and Stone is a brand new sunscreen company founded by snowboarding’s own Nima Jalali and Darrell Mathes. Designed for adventurers and thrill seekers alike, Salt and Stone only uses the best plant-based, non-toxic and antioxidant rich materials. The lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen applies easily and covers evenly, leaving no funky visible residue. Oh, and it is water resistant too, which is perfect for the unplanned beer shower.

Buy now: $17.99

lululemon Current State Short

Once known only for their yoga pants, lululemon is making large strides in taking over the activewear market one garment at a time. The Current State Short for men is your new go-to pair of swim shorts. The Current State is offered in three colors, with a simplistic clean design and is made out of lululemon’s Lycra fabric for premium stretch, great shape retention, long-lasting comfort, and extremely fast drying. Seriously, once you try these shorts on you will regret not jumping on the lululemon train earlier.

Buy now: $98

2017 Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition 4X4

Last but certainly not least, this is not just any Jeep Wrangler. This is the Freedom Edition, the ultimate Fourth of July vehicle. It’s what real Americans drive on their way to the Mammoth with Lynard Skynard blasting through the Alpine Premium 9-speaker stereo system (non-standard option) with Pub Beers waiting patiently in the back, sans soft top. Most importantly, it has the 4×4 for the peace of mind that you can charge ahead when the going gets tough. America!

Buy now: $29,695

