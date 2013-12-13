The Road to Sochi Series | Episode 1: Into the Mindset with Elena Hight

As the world continues to barrel down the Road to Sochi, we are going behind the scenes with two riders who are putting their blood, sweat, and tears into the battle for Olympic glory. We will be following slopestyle contender Eric Willet and halfpipe hopeful Elena Hight as they mentally and physically prepare for an Olympic season, and then on through the first two Olympic qualifying contest: The Ion Mountain Dew Tour in Breckenridge, CO December 11- 15, followed by the Copper Grand Prix in Copper, CO, December 19-22. The final episode will capture the end of Eric and Elena’s Olympic path, as they come face to face with the 2014 Winter Olympics.

For this premiere episode, we get inside the head of Elena Hight, who, at age 24, is already a two-time Olympian. We follow her as she gets ready to fight her way onto the 2014 Olympic podium.