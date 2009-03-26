Snowboarding Records from Guinness Book of World Records

Some favorite highlights and snowboarding records from the Guinness Book of World Records

Highest Speed on a Snowboard The highest recorded speed by a snowboarder is 201.907km/h (125.459mph) by Darren Powell (Australia) at Les Arcs, France on 2 May 1999.

Most medals won by an individual (Winter X Games) The most winter X Games medals won by an individual is 10 by Barrett Christy (USA) 1997-2001 for snowboard disciplines. For slopestyle she won gold in 1997, silver in 1998-99 and bronze in 2000 and 2002; in big air she took gold in 1997 and 1999, silver in 1998 and 2001 and she won a silver for superpipe in 2000.

Most Snowboarding World Cup Titles The most titles (including Olympic titles) won is three, by France’s Karine Ruby. She won the giant slalom in 1996, the Olympic title in 1998 and the snowboard cross in 1997.

Most Vertical Feet Snowboarded in 24 Hours On 20 Apr 1998, Tammy McMinn (USA) snowboarded down a slope at Atlin, British Columbia, Canada, 101 times, making a total vertical descent of 93,124 m 305,525 ft.

Snowboarding marathon The record for the longest snowboarding marathon is 180 hr 34 min and was set by Bernhard Mair (Austria) at Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria from 9 to 16 January 2004.

Most X Games medals, snowboard slopestyle, men Two men have won four medals each for snowboard slopestyle. Kevin Jones (USA) won gold 2000, 2001 and silver 1998, 1999 and Shaun White (USA) won gold 2003, 2004, 2005 and silver 2002.

Most X Games medals, snowboard slopestyle, women Barrett Christy (USA) has won five medals for snowboard slopestyle. She won gold 1997, silver 1998, 1999 and bronze 2000, 2002.

Most X Games medals, snowboard superpipe, men Danny Kass (USA) has won a total of 4 medals for snowboard superpipe, gold 2001, silver 2003-04 and bronze in 2005.

Most X Games medals, snowboard superpipe, women Four women have won three medals each for snowboard superpipe. Shannon Dunn-Downing (USA) won gold 1997, 2001 and silver 1999, Kelly Clark (USA) won gold 2002 and silver 2003, 2004, Natasza Zurek (Poland) won silver 2001 and bronze 2000 and 2002 and Hannah Teter (USA) won gold 2004 and bronze 2003, 2005.

Most X Games medals, snowboarder X, men Seth Wescott (USA) has won a record five medals for snowboarder X. He took silver 2003, 2004, 2005 and bronze 1999, 2001.

Most X Games medals, snowboarder X, women Two women have won three medals each for snowboarder X. Erin Simmons (USA) took bronze 2001, 2002, 2005 and Lindsey Jacobells (USA) won gold 2003, 2004, 2005.

Most X-Games Snowboarding Medals Shaun Palmer is the “Extreme King of Extreme Sports”. Not only is he a Boarder X star, he’s also claimed the top spot in the Winter X-Game’s mountain biking, extreme skiing, and wakeboarding events! Born on November 14, 1968, in San Diego, USA, Shaun Palmer grew up in South Lake Tahoe, California. He took up snowboarding in 1982, and turned professional three years later. In 1995, he started his own snowboard company called Palmer Snowboards. On February 12, 2001, he was named Action Sports Athlete of the Year at ESPN’s ESPY Awards. He loves old Cadillacs, Frank Sinatra, and his mom.