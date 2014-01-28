See who’s going to Sochi: 2014 Olympic snowboard team rosters, country by country
The US Olympic Team
Men’s Slopestyle:
Chas Guldemond
Sage Kotsenburg
Ryan Stassel
Shaun White
Women’s Slopestyle:
Jamie Anderson
Ty Walker
Karly Shorr
Jessika Jenson
Men’s Halfpipe:
Danny Davis
Greg Bretz
Taylor Gold
Shaun White
Women’s Halfpipe:
Kelly Clark
Hannah Teter
Kaitlyn Farrington
Arielle Gold
Keep your eyes on…
The brother-sister halfpipe stomping duo of Arielle and Taylor Gold. Arielle, who had a true breakout season in 2013, was considered a likely candidate for Sochi before the 2014 season even began. After taking 2nd place in the the Copper Grand Prix, Arielle put down a slew of solid results to earn herself a spot on the Olympic team. Her older brother Taylor seemingly came out of nowhere this season, stepping up and putting down a win at the Copper Grand Prix, which he quickly followed up with a 2nd place and a 3rd place in back-to-back Olympic qualifiers at the Mammoth Grand Prix. Though Clark, the winningest snowboarder in history, is a primo pick to take the halfpipe Gold in Sochi, Arielle will undoubtedly be giving her a run for her money. As far as the men are concerned, Taylor has the potential to live up to his name and take home an Olympic win.
