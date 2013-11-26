All together now! The top collabs of 2014

By Kelli Lynn Hargrove |

PB & J, Jack & Coke, Sage Kotsenburg & Twitter; some things were just made to go together. Take a look at some of the coolest collabs to drop this season. Blotto, Hendrix, Vans, ZEAL  and a hefty helping of #campvibes — teamwork is just the tops.

nikeXpolervapenboots

Poler X Nike Vapen Snowboard Boot

We’re giving these away – enter now.

The premiere collab for Nike Snowboarding and Poler, this makeover of the Vapen combines the performance of a Nike boot with the signature, smooth stylings of Poler Stuff. A camo tongue and interior liner? #campvibes on high.

blotto-spectre-mitts

Burton X Blotto Spectre Mitt

Burton has put a new spin on the jaw dropping photos of Dean “Blotto” Gray, turning them into wearable works of art. Burton’s 2014 Spectre Mitt is a rad little piece of Blotto’s talent, a dose of inspiration matched with warm hands— there’s a winning combo if we’ve ever seen one.

vans-union-collab-bindings

Vans X Union Bindings

A tribute to 20 years of Vans Snow, these two iconic brands came together to create one of the most badass bindings of the season. Technology met heritage, and the result looks pretty damn good.

zealXsognar-inpost

ZEAL Optics X So-Gnar Abracadabro Wizardry Rocker goggle

ZEAL and So-Gnar put a spin on the classic collab, creating a goggle exclusively for So-Gnar’s Snowboard Camp Tour. The Abracadabro Wizardry Rocker goggle will be given away to the first 25 campers who sign up for each stop of the camp, which will kick off December 7, 2013 in Loveland, CO.

poc-beats

POC X Beats by Dre Receptor BUG Helmet

The brains over at POC joined forces with Beats by Dre to create a helmet that simply simplifies your life. Helmet, meet headphones; music and snowboarding commence.

easylivin-inpost

Burton X Authentic Hendrix Restricted Easy Livin’ Snowboard

Burton and Authentic Hendrix came together to create Danny Davis’ latest 3-board Easy Livin’ collection, and the resulting graphics pretty much speak for themselves. Slay every style of terrain like Jimi slayed guitar, and ride on into that Purple Haze.

smithXpolerXsmith

Poler X Smith X Smith IO Goggles

Poler bust out yet another killer #campvibes collab this season, teaming up with Austin Smith and Smith Optics for a trillaboration that’s as sleek as they come.

Battle_Matte-Black_Santa-Cruz-Yeti_Right

Giro X Santa Cruz Battle Helmet

Taking the surf out of California and placing it squarely in the middle of the mountains, Giro has introduced a rad collab with legendary Santa Cruz Surfboards, utilizing their famous graphics with a ‘yeti’ twist to add an edge to their latest helmet line.

poler-stump-town-coffee-kit

Stumptown X Poler Camp Coffee Kit

Poler has a knack for creative collabs, and their joint effort with Stumptown to keep the world caffeinated is one for the books. Featuring the durability of Poler and the top-notch taste of Stumptown, this kit is one essential every globe trotter should snag.

bentmetalinpost

Lib Tech’s Bent Metal X Karakoram Split Tail Hunter Bindings

Lib Tech’s splitboard binding collab elevates splitboarding to a whole new level of comfort and efficiency; these bad boys join your board so flawlessly that you’ll forget you’re not riding one of Lib Tech’s ‘slippery banana’ boards, or you know, just a snowboard in general.

Did we miss anything? Let us know which collabs are your favorite in the comments section below.

