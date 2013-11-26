All together now! The top collabs of 2014

PB & J, Jack & Coke, Sage Kotsenburg & Twitter; some things were just made to go together. Take a look at some of the coolest collabs to drop this season. Blotto, Hendrix, Vans, ZEAL and a hefty helping of #campvibes — teamwork is just the tops.

The premiere collab for Nike Snowboarding and Poler, this makeover of the Vapen combines the performance of a Nike boot with the signature, smooth stylings of Poler Stuff. A camo tongue and interior liner? #campvibes on high.

Burton has put a new spin on the jaw dropping photos of Dean “Blotto” Gray, turning them into wearable works of art. Burton’s 2014 Spectre Mitt is a rad little piece of Blotto’s talent, a dose of inspiration matched with warm hands— there’s a winning combo if we’ve ever seen one.

A tribute to 20 years of Vans Snow, these two iconic brands came together to create one of the most badass bindings of the season. Technology met heritage, and the result looks pretty damn good.

ZEAL and So-Gnar put a spin on the classic collab, creating a goggle exclusively for So-Gnar’s Snowboard Camp Tour. The Abracadabro Wizardry Rocker goggle will be given away to the first 25 campers who sign up for each stop of the camp, which will kick off December 7, 2013 in Loveland, CO.

The brains over at POC joined forces with Beats by Dre to create a helmet that simply simplifies your life. Helmet, meet headphones; music and snowboarding commence.

Burton and Authentic Hendrix came together to create Danny Davis’ latest 3-board Easy Livin’ collection, and the resulting graphics pretty much speak for themselves. Slay every style of terrain like Jimi slayed guitar, and ride on into that Purple Haze.

Poler bust out yet another killer #campvibes collab this season, teaming up with Austin Smith and Smith Optics for a trillaboration that’s as sleek as they come.

Taking the surf out of California and placing it squarely in the middle of the mountains, Giro has introduced a rad collab with legendary Santa Cruz Surfboards, utilizing their famous graphics with a ‘yeti’ twist to add an edge to their latest helmet line.

Poler has a knack for creative collabs, and their joint effort with Stumptown to keep the world caffeinated is one for the books. Featuring the durability of Poler and the top-notch taste of Stumptown, this kit is one essential every globe trotter should snag.

Lib Tech’s splitboard binding collab elevates splitboarding to a whole new level of comfort and efficiency; these bad boys join your board so flawlessly that you’ll forget you’re not riding one of Lib Tech’s ‘slippery banana’ boards, or you know, just a snowboard in general.

Did we miss anything? Let us know which collabs are your favorite in the comments section below.