Top Shots from Sochi 2014: the Olympics through the riders’ eyes

All hail social media. As the Olympics gear up to go off this week, we’re living vicariously through the Olympians as they take it all in. Take a look at what’s going down in Sochi, through the riders’ eyes:
@sagekotsenburg via Twitter:
Oh yea and this happened today too hahaha
@gregbretzz via Twitter:
USA ALL THE WAY!!!
@stalesandbech via Instagram:
Heavy brodown with the bro’s! @markmcmorris @sagekotsenburg photo: @hauc #Sochi2014
Kjersti Buaas via Facebook:
The @norwegian_snowboard_team is a good looking team @torgeirbergrem @thomasharstad @emilulsletten @sondrehylland @paunaas @stalesandbech @periver @larshaugvad @erikivers1 #OLYMPICS #deterherdeterparty
@hannahteter via Twitter:
Russia sure knows how to throw a good party! #OpeningCeremony
@kaitlynfarr via Instagram:
And that just happened… had an amazing time at Opening Ceremonies what an experience! #teamusa
@sinacandrian via Twitter:
let the games begin! this was insane, stoked to be here! #Sochi #olympics2014
@ussnowboarding via Twitter:
Sports figures lighting up the #OpeningCeremony!
@travelindan via Instagram:
O shit @gregbretzz
A whole Lotta stars, stripes, and sweat pants!!! USA!!!!!
@benkilner via Twitter:
Another invasion on the rings! This time we are suited and booted!
@arielletgold via Twitter:
Had the chance to go watch the slope riders shred today… So much respect for those folks! #teamusa
@spencerobrien via Twitter:
My mom was in Sochi today to watch me compete. Love her for coming all this way! #momsrule
@iouriamazing via Twitter:
just arrived in Sochi!
@jessikajenson via Instagram:
Enjoying every moment in Sochi! @karlyshorr @jamieandersonsnow #bestpowoftheseason #funfordays #TeamUSA #winterolympics2014
@markmcmorris via Twitter:
SUCCESS! Craig made it to Sochi, I’m riding again, and were all smiles:) @Craig_McMorris @adamburwell pic.twitter.com/1hBmbyiuU2
@sagekotsenburg via Twitter:
View from the last knuckle in the slope course from this morning #Spoice
@burn via Twitter:
@stalesandbech shows off his secret #Sochi 180. #Regram #Olympics #snowboarding #DownUnder
@USOlympic via Twitter:
#TeamUSA action underway in Sochi! @shaun_white and the slopestyle team greeted by press after their 2nd practice
@JamieNichollsuk via Twitter:
It’s amazing in Russia! On top of the world right now. Pow laps with the Canadian team! #Sochi2014 #olympics @TeamGB
@nbcolympics via Twitter:
Post practice pyramid! @sagekotsenburg, @ChasGuldemond and coach Bill Enos give us a nice photo op in the mountains!
@hannahteter via Twitter:
Hello Olympics!
@benkilner via Twitter:
Today’s Olympic powder runs put a massive grin on my face!
@maxparrot via Twitter:
Go Canada Go!!!
@TeamGB via Twitter:
@aimee_fuller and @billymorgan89 enjoying the #Sochi2014 atmosphere at training
@JamieNichollsuk via Twitter:
First time checking the course. OMG! It’s crazy. Can’t wait to get riding it #Sochi2014 #Olympics
