Top Shots from Sochi 2014: the Olympics through the riders’ eyes

By Kelli Lynn Hargrove |

All hail social media. As the Olympics gear up to go off this week, we’re living vicariously through the Olympians as they take it all in. Take a look at what’s going down in Sochi, through the riders’ eyes:

@sagekotsenburg via Twitter:

Oh yea and this happened today too hahaha Oh yea and this happened today too hahaha

@gregbretzz via Twitter:

USA ALL THE WAY!!! USA ALL THE WAY!!!

@stalesandbech via Instagram:

Heavy brodown with the bro's! @markmcmorris @sagekotsenburg photo: @hauc #Sochi2014 Heavy brodown with the bro’s! @markmcmorris @sagekotsenburg photo: @hauc #Sochi2014

Kjersti Buaas via Facebook:

The @norwegian_snowboard_team is a good looking team @torgeirbergrem @thomasharstad @emilulsletten @sondrehylland @paunaas @stalesandbech @periver @larshaugvad @erikivers1 #OLYMPICS #deterherdeterparty The @norwegian_snowboard_team is a good looking team @torgeirbergrem @thomasharstad @emilulsletten @sondrehylland @paunaas @stalesandbech @periver @larshaugvad @erikivers1 #OLYMPICS #deterherdeterparty

@hannahteter via Twitter:

Russia sure knows how to throw a good party! #OpeningCeremony Russia sure knows how to throw a good party! #OpeningCeremony

@kaitlynfarr via Instagram:

And that just happened... had an amazing time at Opening Ceremonies what an experience! #teamusa And that just happened… had an amazing time at Opening Ceremonies what an experience! #teamusa

@sinacandrian via Twitter:

let the games begin! this was insane, stoked to be here! #Sochi #olympics2014 let the games begin! this was insane, stoked to be here! #Sochi #olympics2014

@ussnowboarding via Twitter:

Sports figures lighting up the #OpeningCeremony! Sports figures lighting up the #OpeningCeremony!

@travelindan via Instagram:

danny-davis-greg-bretz-sochii-2014 O shit @gregbretzz
A whole Lotta stars, stripes, and sweat pants!!! USA!!!!! A whole Lotta stars, stripes, and sweat pants!!! USA!!!!!

@benkilner via Twitter:

Another invasion on the rings! This time we are suited and booted! Another invasion on the rings! This time we are suited and booted!

@arielletgold via Twitter:

Had the chance to go watch the slope riders shred today… So much respect for those folks! #teamusa Had the chance to go watch the slope riders shred today… So much respect for those folks! #teamusa Had the chance to go watch the slope riders shred today… So much respect for those folks! #teamusa

@spencerobrien via Twitter:

My mom was in Sochi today to watch me compete. Love her for coming all this way! #momsrule My mom was in Sochi today to watch me compete. Love her for coming all this way! #momsrule

@iouriamazing via Twitter:

just arrived in Sochi! just arrived in Sochi!

@jessikajenson via Instagram:

jessika-jenson-sochi-2014 Enjoying every moment in Sochi! @karlyshorr @jamieandersonsnow #bestpowoftheseason #funfordays #TeamUSA #winterolympics2014

@markmcmorris via Twitter:

mark-mcmorris-sochi-2014 SUCCESS! Craig made it to Sochi, I’m riding again, and were all smiles:) @Craig_McMorris @adamburwell pic.twitter.com/1hBmbyiuU2

@sagekotsenburg via Twitter:

sage-kotsenburg-sochi-2014 View from the last knuckle in the slope course from this morning #Spoice

@burn via Twitter:

@stalesandbech shows off his secret #Sochi 180. #Regram #Olympics #snowboarding #DownUnder @stalesandbech shows off his secret #Sochi 180. #Regram #Olympics #snowboarding #DownUnder

@USOlympic via Twitter:

#TeamUSA action underway in Sochi! @shaun_white and the slopestyle team greeted by press after their 2nd practice #TeamUSA action underway in Sochi! @shaun_white and the slopestyle team greeted by press after their 2nd practice

@JamieNichollsuk via Twitter:

It's amazing in Russia! On top of the world right now. Pow laps with the Canadian team! #Sochi2014 #olympics @TeamGB It’s amazing in Russia! On top of the world right now. Pow laps with the Canadian team! #Sochi2014 #olympics @TeamGB

@nbcolympics via Twitter:

Post practice pyramid! @sagekotsenburg, @ChasGuldemond and coach Bill Enos give us a nice photo op in the mountains! Post practice pyramid! @sagekotsenburg, @ChasGuldemond and coach Bill Enos give us a nice photo op in the mountains!

@hannahteter via Twitter:

Hello Olympics! pic.twitter.com/oVLsqLS99W Hello Olympics!

@benkilner via Twitter:

Today's Olympic powder runs put a massive grin on my face! Today’s Olympic powder runs put a massive grin on my face!

@maxparrot via Twitter:

Go Canada Go!!! Go Canada Go!!!

@TeamGB via Twitter:

@aimee_fuller and @billymorgan89 enjoying the #Sochi2014 atmosphere at training @aimee_fuller and @billymorgan89 enjoying the #Sochi2014 atmosphere at training

@JamieNichollsuk via Twitter:

jamie-nicholls-sochi-2014 First time checking the course. OMG! It’s crazy. Can’t wait to get riding it  #Sochi2014 #Olympics

Stay tuned, we’ll keep updating this post as the photos roll in…

