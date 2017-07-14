Vans just released your new favorite shoe, the UltraRange

By Jens Heig |

Look, I love my Vans Classics as much as anyone. There have been only a few exemptions when the signature waffle rubber hasn’t been under my feet, but a harsh reality always hits after a long day.

The dogs will start barking.

Classic Vans styles may be comfortable, but law of diminishing return will inevitably come into effect. They are shoes not necessarily meant for heavy use, all day walking or traveling. Despite any benefit in comfort, I would rather not wear athletic trainers casually. That’s just not me. I’m stubborn in my style, just ask my lady.

So here we are with the UltraRange. It’s a whole new style for Vans that perpetuates the brand’s tradition of working closely with their pro team to create something that truly meets their needs. The UltraRange is a shoe with substance, meticulously designed for the go anywhere, do anything person that wants more out of their kicks but won’t sacrifice brand loyalty. Breathable, durable, walkable, skateable. Bottom line, the UltraRange is purely able.

Available in both men’s and women’s, Vans will be unveiling the full family of UltraRange shoes over the coming months. Continue below for the UltraRange Rapidweld, a stitchless, flexible shoe designed with pro surfer Pat Gudauskas that reduces pressure points on your foot, such as the crease created from the flex in your stride.

