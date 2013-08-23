ZEAL Optics unveils The Ace, made of 100% Cotton

By Kelli Lynn Hargrove |

ZEAL Optics has partnered with the Mazzucchelli family— world renowned for their 160 years of Italian eyewear excellence—to debut a uniquely eco-sensitive new product: The Ace. Created from 100% USA Grown cotton, The Ace is the first of its kind to hit the market; the greenest sunglass – EVER.

“After two years of development, we are bringing to market an amazing product with a purpose,” said ZEAL President John Sanchez.

zeal-ace

Check out the press release below for more info.

August 23, 2013 – Boulder, Co. – ZEAL Optics announced the release of the world’s first cotton biodegradable sunglass, the Ace. Designed in Boulder, Colorado and crafted by the renowned Italian powerhouse, Mazzucchelli, the Ace is a revolution in sustainable eyewear. 

For this launch, ZEAL partnered with the renowned Mazzucchelli family, boasting over 160 years of eyewear expertise in Italy, to provide an ecological statement to the eyewear market without sacrificing style. The unique result is Ace.

In combination with ZEAL’s plant-based e-llume lens, the Ace is the greenest sunglass ever developed.

Comments

Up Next

2017_R_MARYRAND_P_ERIKHOFFMAN_MOUNTBAKER-8344[16]
February 22, 2017

686 presents: Mary Rand’s Ride Day at Stevens Pass

After years of having a continually growing a presence within women’s snowboarding, the time has come for 686 to...
Mad River Glen snowboarding PowderJet Snowboards
February 22, 2017

Free It If You Can: PowderJet Snowboards poach Vermont’s ski-only resort, Mad River Glen

How sweet it is to taste forbidden fruit.
brian-zager-art-featured
February 21, 2017

Provisions 019: Products we are stoked on this week

This week in Provisions we look at a variety of artists and illustrators involved within the snowboard industry.
Gray_Thompson_Sean_Kerrick_Sullivan-15-1
February 20, 2017

Sierra Surfer: A Gray Thompson interview

We sat down with the man behind Warp Wave and United Shapes.
Disposables-002-Mt.Bachelor-2017-49460003
February 16, 2017

Disposables 002: Moments in time from Mt. Bachelor, OR

Candid, far from professional, but timeless.