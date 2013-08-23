ZEAL Optics unveils The Ace, made of 100% Cotton

ZEAL Optics has partnered with the Mazzucchelli family— world renowned for their 160 years of Italian eyewear excellence—to debut a uniquely eco-sensitive new product: The Ace. Created from 100% USA Grown cotton, The Ace is the first of its kind to hit the market; the greenest sunglass – EVER.

“After two years of development, we are bringing to market an amazing product with a purpose,” said ZEAL President John Sanchez.

Check out the press release below for more info.

August 23, 2013 – Boulder, Co. – ZEAL Optics announced the release of the world’s first cotton biodegradable sunglass, the Ace. Designed in Boulder, Colorado and crafted by the renowned Italian powerhouse, Mazzucchelli, the Ace is a revolution in sustainable eyewear.

For this launch, ZEAL partnered with the renowned Mazzucchelli family, boasting over 160 years of eyewear expertise in Italy, to provide an ecological statement to the eyewear market without sacrificing style. The unique result is Ace.

In combination with ZEAL’s plant-based e-llume lens, the Ace is the greenest sunglass ever developed.