A week at HCSC with the US Snowboard Team

Owen Ringwall |

It was the summer of bluebird skies on Mt. Hood. In the latest release from The Screamin’ Eagles, the US Snowboard Team heads up to the Palmer Glacier for soft snow and summer training. Featuring riding from Chandler Hunt, Red Gerard, Judd Henkes, Eric Beauchemin, Chris Corning, Karly Shorr, and Chas Gouldemond. Keep an eye out for more from this crew as training picks up and we get closer to Pyeongchang‎.

Watch also: The Screamin’ Eagles summer training at Mammoth

