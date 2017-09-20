Quiksilver Presents: Depth Perception – Official Trailer

After years of filming for his four large-scale projects, The Community Project, That’s it That’s All, The Art of Flight, and The Fourth Phase, Travis Rice has finally returned to some semblance of snowboard normalcy. We say “some semblance,” because let’s be real, Travis Rice is anything but your average snowboarder. That said, for the first time in years we will see Travis play a leading role in back-to-back snowboard films, and we are just as excited to witness the magic as ever. For his most recent project, Depth Perception, Travis has partnered with Quiksilver to create a film based deep in British Columbia with fellow team riders Bryan Fox, Austen Sweetin, and Roxy’s Robin Van Gyn. Like anything else Travis gets involved in, this one is sure to blow the lid off what many think to be possible. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a release date coming this fall.

Watch also: Dream Trip: Travis Rice, Eric Jackson, and friends get it good

Deep in winter, and even deeper in British Columbia, you’ll find more than just one of the world’s best places to ride — around every corner, some wild natural phenomena seems to be taking place…

Quiksilver proudly presents Depth Perception, Travis Rice’s latest brainchild starring fellow Quiksilver riders Bryan Fox, Austen Sweetin, Roxy’s Robin Van Gyn and the master himself.

Set in the transfixing layers of BC’s temperate forest, the furthest inland rainforest in the world, Depth Perception returns to the roots of snowboarding and portrays the unique connection each rider shares with nature. The movie sucks you into a supernatural wonderland and invites you to enjoy some of the finest free riding this planet has to offer. It’ll make you laugh, make you learn and most of all, make you want to ride.