Rusty Toothbrush presents: Duty Free Corruption official teaser

Owen Ringwall |

The long days of summer have slowly begun to dwindle, and the crew here at Snowboard Magazine is now eagerly awaiting winter’s approach. Our friends at Rusty Toothbrush are some of the first to drop their trailer for next season’s film, Duty Free Corruption, their second full length film endeavor. This year the crew traveled a bit further from their Australian home base, filming segments in India, Andorra, California, and more.

Featuring riding from Peppino Stewart, Tyler Chorlton, JJ Rayward, Lou Macias, Victor Loron, Mahi Mains, and Jack Errichiello.

Produced by Brad Smith, Alex Stewart, Troy Tanner, Francesco Zoppei, and Will Linstead.

Follow Rusty Toothbrush on Instagram

Watch also: Hotham Hot Laps with Rusty Toothbrush and Nitro

