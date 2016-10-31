Where are we right now?

Eiki: We are in Krakow on the premiere tour for our movies.

Halldór: This is Poland, if you didn’t know that.

E: Yes, for all the American’s out there. [laughs]

Do you think the Russian portion of the tour is going to be different than the eastern European section? I’ve never been to Russia, does it feel different?

H: I’ve been there two times and it’s always been really sick, but I’ve never partied there. We were trying to be sober when we were filming for NeverNot. I will say that Denis Bonus [Leontyev] went to this insane party last time we were there. He still talks about. We have been regretting that decision for years. [laughs] Also everyone always tells us we should go to Russia, they say it’s a different level of mayhem. So we will see.

Do you guys feel obligated to party? Like, do people expect it from you?

E: I think people assume Halldór and I are the same, offering me shots and stuff. I am really good at navigating my way out of that. If I do get forced to take a shot, I just instantly drink water.

H: You’re smart! I’m not that strong. I just get super pumped when I get drunk, it’s fun to get on that level. But then I sleep the whole next day, and I feel bad about that.

E: He hasn’t been a part of the actual bus tour the whole time actually. [laughs]

H: I time travel through the day, and when the night comes… I do my night shift again.