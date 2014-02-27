The best riders in the world set to compete at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships in Vail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (February 27, 2014) The 32nd annual Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships presented by MINI is thrilled to announce that over 50 Sochi Olympians will join an already incredible roster of the world’s best riders to compete next week at the sport’s most legendary event in Vail, Colorado from March 3rd – 8th, 2014. Confirmed riders for the US Open include recent Olympians like Mark McMorris, Kelly Clark, Danny Davis, Taku Hiraoka, Greg Bretz, Stale Sandbech, Jamie Anderson, Kaitlyn Farrington, as well as Chloe Kim, Louie Vito, and brothers Ben and Gabe Ferguson.

“I’m excited for the US Open – it’s always fun to ride at an event that is not only just for snowboarders, but also run by snowboarders,” said Burton Team Rider Danny Davis, who plans to compete in both slopestyle and halfpipe at this year’s Open. “The Open is legendary. I look forward to this event every year.”

The Burton US Open kicks off Wednesday, March 5th with men’s and women’s slopestyle semi-finals, an event that just made its debut at the Olympics but has been a part of the US Open for 12 years. 2014 gold medalist Jamie Anderson (USA), along with silver and bronze medalists Stale Sandbech (NOR) and Mark McMorris (CAN) will be there, as well as Chas Guldemond (USA), Torstein Horgmo (NOR), Maxence Parrot (CAN), Danny Davis (USA) and Enni Rukajärvi (FIN).

The much anticipated men’s and women’s halfpipe semi-finals begin Thursday, March 6th. Olympic gold medalist Kaitlyn Farrington (USA), as well as bronze medalists Taku Hiraoka (JPN) and Kelly Clark (USA) are confirmed. In addition, 2014 X Games gold medalist Danny Davis (USA) and 13-year-old X Games silver medalist Chloe Kim (USA) will also compete. Finally, Arielle Gold (USA), Hannah Teter (USA), Ryo Aono (JPN), Greg Bretz (USA) and Taylor Gold (USA) are all planning to attend next week’s US Open as well.

There’s plenty of action off the hill too, starting with the Olympic Athlete Celebration that will take place on Wednesday, March 5th from 6:00-7:00pm at the Solaris main stage. Open to the public and free of charge, the event hosted by legendary sports commentator Sal Masekela will welcome all the Olympians to Vail and feature interviews of their experiences in Sochi. At the Olympic Athlete Celebration, guests can also look forward to special giveaways, music, fireworks and more. Check out the full entertainment schedule at www.Burton.com/USO.

For those unable to catch the Burton US Open in person, check out live webcasts at www.Burton.com/USO of the slopestyle semi-finals on Wednesday, March 5th, halfpipe semi-finals on Thursday, March 6th, slopestyle finals on Friday, March 7th and halfpipe finals on Saturday, March 8th. And tune in to Fox Sports 2 on Friday, March 7th and Saturday, March 8th to watch the men’s and women’s finals live on TV.

