Disposables 009: Moments in Time from Svalbard with Antti Autti

Four Finns. One eager to ride lines, the rest keen to find perfect angles. They all share the same goal. Document those final moments for the film they all worked so hard for.

The eager one has already set his mind before the trip. Only thing he wants to do is snowboard because he loves methods and turns! He is on a snowboard trip, so why focus on anything else? But in this place, nature forces him to stop and take a photo. But he hardly ever takes photos because his three friends are the ones who document moments. Not him … But this place is breathtaking … Its beauty is almost overwhelming to handle, and at the same time, it feels kind of dangerous. When a serac falls, he instantly ponders … Is this because of the spring or climate change? Why does the polar ice keep melting and why do the bears come to where people live?

He wants to know answers to these questions, but to do so, he needs to let go of his hunt for shred and focus on the moment.

When he finally does, realizes that this expedition in Svalbard is the best trip he has ever done!

We can’t get enough of the feeling of disposable cameras. It is a combination of having limited exposures, being fast, light, easy to use, and perhaps most importantly the completely unique aesthetic retained in each image. Disposables is a photo series featuring photos from our travels. Moments in time from when we hop on a plane until we warily unpack our bags. They aren’t all in focus or properly exposed, and they aren’t all great images, but each and every photo speaks to experience and the many fragmented moments that together constitute travel and adventure.

