Antti-Auttif1000013DisposablesSvalbard_2

Disposables 009: Moments in Time from Svalbard with Antti Autti

By Antti Autti |

Four Finns. One eager to ride lines, the rest keen to find perfect angles. They all share the same goal. Document those final moments for the film they all worked so hard for.

The eager one has already set his mind before the trip. Only thing he wants to do is snowboard because he loves methods and turns! He is on a snowboard trip, so why focus on anything else? But in this place, nature forces him to stop and take a photo. But he hardly ever takes photos because his three friends are the ones who document moments. Not him … But this place is breathtaking … Its beauty is almost overwhelming to handle, and at the same time, it feels kind of dangerous. When a serac falls, he instantly ponders … Is this because of the spring or climate change? Why does the polar ice keep melting and why do the bears come to where people live?

He wants to know answers to these questions, but to do so, he needs to let go of his hunt for shred and focus on the moment.

When he finally does, realizes that this expedition in Svalbard is the best trip he has ever done!

We can’t get enough of the feeling of disposable cameras. It is a combination of having limited exposures, being fast, light, easy to use, and perhaps most importantly the completely unique aesthetic retained in each image. Disposables is a photo series featuring photos from our travels. Moments in time from when we hop on a plane until we warily unpack our bags. They aren’t all in focus or properly exposed, and they aren’t all great images, but each and every photo speaks to experience and the many fragmented moments that together constitute travel and adventure.

Follow Antti Autti on Instagram

Watch the trailer for Arctic Lights, here.

Check out more Disposables here

Antti-Auttif1000007DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000004DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000017DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Auttif1000023 copyDisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000024DisposablesSvalbard_3
Antti-Auttif1000013DisposablesSvalbard_2
Antti-Auttif1000008DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Auttif1000004DisposablesSvalbard_2
Antti-Auttif1000002DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000022DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Autti-1000025DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000014DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Auttif1000009DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000027DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000020DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000010DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000016DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000022DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000017DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000028DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000018 copyDisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000001DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Auttif1000007DisposablesSvalbard_2
Antti-Auttif1000025DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Auttif1000024DisposablesSvalbard_2
Antti-Auttif1000006DisposablesSvalbard_2
Antti-Auttif1000004DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Auttif1000007DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Auttif1000006DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Auttif1000021DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Auttif1000013DisposablesSvalbard_1
Antti-Auttif1000001DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000012 copyDisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000003DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000014DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000013DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000006DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000024DisposablesSvalbard
Antti-Auttif1000021DisposablesSvalbard_2

See also: Disposables 008: Moments in time from CAMPiTA 7

Comments

Up Next

Rome Snowboards_Sierra_Scraps_Disposables_12_result_result
September 28, 2017

Disposables 010: Moments in Time from Rome Snowboards’, Sierra Scraps

Rome Snowboards' recipe for a perfect California summer-shred cocktail. Serve over ice with a lime garnish.
featured-ZClanton_SBM17_HIRES_41
September 28, 2017

Storm Troopers: Ground-Up Descents of Alaska’s Legendary Face

Zach Clanton shares Thomas Delfino's story of unparalleled determination from when he tackled the legendary Storm Troopers face in...
TMC-Nico-Mueller-Giveaway-featured
September 26, 2017

Enter For Your Chance to Win a 2017/2018 Mountain Collective Pass

Need a new pass for the 2017/18 season? Enter this exclusive contest for your chance to win two of...
featured-roxy-vermont-best-snowboard-bags-provisions
September 25, 2017

Provisions 042: Snowboard Bags To Protect Your Gear

Give your snowboard some protection during transit so it’ll make it through god-knows-what.
_featuredGuide-Buying-Best-Snowboard-Boots-Salomon-Hi-fi
September 22, 2017

The Product Collection 2018: Our Essential Guide to Buying the Best Snowboard Boots

Happy feet are important for a full day of riding, make sure to get the most out of your...